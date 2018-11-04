Amputees get a running start at the rest of their lives

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Running is a form of therapy for some. With each step, it’s a moment of release. Thousands do it each day, but not everyone has that ability.
"It was hard at first and I was very self-conscious," explained April Duboce, who has been an amputee for the last six years. Though she's an amputee, she doesn't let it define her. "That's not what I am. It doesn't define what I am and who I am in life."
She was one of the dozens who attended an Amputee Clinic put on by Encompass Health and the Hangar Clinic at Salpointe High School on Saturday morning.
A well-known Paralympian coach led the group, helping each person get back on their feet.
"The little things. Part of a foot, part of a limb, anything. It is so different," explained Michael Garcia, who lost part of his leg after a motorcycle accident earlier this year. He was among the crowd learning skills to take the next step forward. "It's a big adjustment but it's doable."
"I've dreamed of it,"' she said. "I tried to run on my regular prosthetic and it doesn't work. I knew when I had a chance to come out here. I didn't know what to expect."
As she made her way down the track, those surrounding it cheers and clapped to support her.
Her happiness was clear as she crossed the finish line, taking that running start towards the rest of her future.
"I want to feel free when I'm running. I want to feel like I can go out my door and just go for a run and I don't have to wait for a shuttle or someone to come pick me up. I can go on my own. It's a freedom I cannot describe. A freedom other people take for granted," she said.
This was the first time an amputee clinic has been put on in the Tucson area, but it’s something Encompass and Hangar want to continue again and again for years to come. Similar events have seen past success in Phoenix.
