FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More fantastic weather ahead!

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Cool mornings and mild afternoons expected to continue through the next 7 days! Enjoy!
MONDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the low 80s.
TUESDAY: Plenty of sunshine with highs in the mid 80s.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with highs in the low to mid 80s.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.
FRIDAY: Sunny with highs in the mid 70s.
SATURDAY: Mostly sunny with highs is the upper 70s.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny with highs in the upper 70s.