’Little Angels’ remembered at Tucson park

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Hundreds gathered at Armory Park in downtown Tucson Saturday to remember the little ones, lost too soon.
Jessica Bedoy shared a small table with some of her son’s favorite things.
“Jacob had a favorite song and it was a rooster song, it was about a rooster," said Bedoy.
Bedoy lost her son just two months ago, on September 9.
“He was a couple days short of three months early, spent two months in the NICU, got to come home and be with us for four months before he passed away," Bedoy said.
Bedoy, one of many families that shared a sidewalk with tables, photos, toys and more. It’s where Melinda Shosi shared memories of her daughter, Mia.
“The last year has been a challenge to just be strong," said Shosie.
Mia passed away at just six-years-old after being diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer in her brain. Shosie said Mia’s brothers and sisters are at different stages in the grieving process.
“Even though it’s a tragic, it’s something we can all share together and bring light to her," Shosie said.
Children and families gathered to paint wings, get their faces painted, dress in costume and approach grief from a child-friendly environment.
“I think it gives the opportunity to write their little messages and put it in. Their own way of grieving, I guess," said Mariella Cota. Her daughter, Emily, was painting wings Saturday afternoon before taking part in the procession around the park.
A children’s altar sat in the middle of the park, with photos, letters and trinkets for the community to honor the living spirit and memory of the little ones.
Many people also wrote messages and letters to loved ones and put them in an urn, which will be burned Sunday at the All Souls Procession.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.