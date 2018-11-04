MISSING: Elderly man last seen in Green Valley

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Sheriff’s deputies are asking for your help to locate an elderly man reported missing from Green Valley.
Joseph Strifler, 87, was last seen in the 1000 block of W Placita Inspirada, which is off West Esperanza Boulevard.
A release from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department states he was last seen just before 6:00 p.m. Saturday. He was last in a dark colored 2014 Chrysler Town and Country with license plate NBLPLPZ, according to the release. The car also has a plate on the front that references the Korean War.
Strifler is described as 5′6″ weighing approximately 180 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Anyone who has seen Strifler or might know where he is, should call 911 immediately.
