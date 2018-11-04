One dead, several hurt in rollover crash in Cochise County

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - One person was killed and nine others were seriously injured in a roll-over crash in remote Cochise Country late Friday, Nov. 2.
The Cochise County Sheriff’s Office said it happened around 9 p.m. on Highway 191 near the Sheep Trail.
The driver of the vehicle, a man, died at the scene. The CCSO said some of the people in vehicle were likely fatally injured.
Homeland Security is helping interview the surviving passengers.
