Arizona Basketball Gameday: Chaminade

TUCSON, AZ - Fresh off a 95-44 win over Western New Mexico in their opening exhibition game, the Arizona Wildcats are set to host Chaminade in their final exhibition game Sunday night.
Against Western New Mexico, Arizona went 11-of-26 from the 3-point line. The 11 3-pointers were the most by the Wildcats in an exhibition game since hitting 11 against Humboldt State in 2012.
The Wildcats had five players score in double figures against Western New Mexico.
Sophomore guard Brandon Randolph led Arizona with a game-high 20 points and was a perfect 5-of-5 from 3-point range.
Freshman Brandon Williams had 14 in his debut, while Ryan Luther added 13. Ira Lee and Emmanuel Akot each had 10 points.
Chaminade was led by Grant Dressler in its opening exhibition game against San Diego State. Dressler had 18 points and five rebounds in 27 minutes against the Aztecs. Andre Arissol finished with 13 points in 28 minutes.
Williams is currently wearing the program’s coveted gold “practice” jersey, and is the first freshman to earn those honors this season.
The Wildcats were +39 with Williams on the court Tuesday, which was the second-best plus-minus mark behind Brandon Randolph, who was +40.
The game against the Silverswords tipsoff at 7 p.m. and will serve as the team’s final tuneup before opening the regular season Wednesday against Houston Baptist.
Copyright 2018 Arizona Athletics. All rights reserved.