Roadrunners have first losing streak, 2

LOVELAND, CO - The Colorado Eagles scored four goals in the 3rd period to beat the Tucson Roadrunners 5-1, sweeping the two-game weekend series.
Colorado beat Tucson 3-2 on Friday night. The Roadrunners have lost two in a row for the first time this season.
In a penalty-ridden first period of play, Colorado opened the scoring with the only goal in the opening 20 minutes.
A.J. Greer, who was just assigned to the Eagles from the NHL’s Colorado Avalanche Saturday morning, claimed the mark.
Tucson (6-3-0-1) would knot things up at 1-1 in the second with Brayden Burke’s first pro goal.
Laurent Dauphin received credit for the lone assist on the rookie’s tally.
Two goals just over three minutes apart in the third for Colorado (6-2-2-0) were the dagger, pushing Colorado to a lead they would not look back from.
For the second-straight night, Andrew Agozzino scored the game-winner for the Eagles.
Martin Kaut on a breakaway made it 3-1 Colorado.
A power play goal for Colorado ended the night of
Hunter Miska, inserting goaltender Merrick Madsen for his AHL debut.
The Harvard graduate would finish 4/5, allowing the final goal of the evening.
Miska’s night concluded with 25 stops on 29 shots.
Tucson finished the night 0-for-5 on the power play while holding Colorado to 1-for-7.
The Roadrunners are home Wednesday night to continue their I-8 Border rivalry with the San Diego Gulls.
