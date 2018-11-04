Tucson Buddy Walk for Down Syndrome

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Hundreds are expected to gather for the annual Tucson Buddy Walk on Sunday, November 4.
The event is one of the biggest fundraisers for the Southern Arizona Network for Down Syndrome (SANDS).
“It’s always a great day full of fun and celebration, meeting new families and seeing those we haven’t seen since last year,” says Allyson Schug, co-chair of the Tucson Buddy Walk® as well as the president of the board of directors of the Southern Arizona Network for Down Syndrome, or SANDS.
Beginning at noon, participants will gather at the Reid Park’s DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center.
Raising money and awareness, people will walk the half-mile route through Reid Park.
Last year, the Buddy Walk event raised more than $51,000. Funds helped SANDS provide free or low-cost workshops, host events and support the Down Syndrome Research Group at the University of Arizona as well as other community groups that serve the local Down syndrome community.
The event runs till 4p.m. and will include music, food vendors, games, raffles, and a silent auction. Resource booths will also be available.
