In this handout photo taken from the Federal News Agency website on Monday, Oct. 22, 2018, Elena Khusyaynova, an accountant poses for a photo. As Americans prepare for another election, Russian troublemakers appear to laboring afresh to divide U.S. voters and discredit democracy, and perhaps even sway the outcome. The first person charged with foreign interference in the 2018 midterms, Elena Khusyaynova, said “my heart filled with pride" at the accusation. Speaking last week on Russian TV after being indicted for a covert social media campaign for both the 2016 and 2018 votes, she added, "It turns out that a simple Russian woman could help citizens of a superpower elect their president.” (Federal News Agency via AP)