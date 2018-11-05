AZ Air National Guard base in Tucson named for founding member

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The name has changed but everything else at the home of Arizona Air National Guard's 162nd Wing in Tucson is still the same.
Command leadership welcomed friends and family Sunday morning to unveil base's new name, taken from one of its founding members.
The 162nd Wing now operates out of Morris Air National Guard Base.
In 1956, then Major Donald Morris was one of a handful of Phoenix Guardsmen assigned to establish a base in the Old Pueblo. Known as the 152nd Fighter Interceptor Squadron back then, the base quickly grew to 15 officers and 80 enlisted members, according to a press release from the 162nd Wing Public Affairs Office.
The foundation set by Morris and his team now boasts a strength of nearly 1,900 personnel and a base known for its F-16 pilot training.
Morris passed away at the age of 92 in 2016. Some of his family and friends attended Sunday’s ceremony.
