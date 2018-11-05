A breakdown of the props on your AZ ballot this election

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Election day is Tuesday, Nov. 6 and that means it’s time to break out your ballot and your pen to get to ready to vote.
Some of the propositions on this year’s ballot have left Southern Arizona locals feeling a little confused about what the propositions mean, in terms of the impact on them, so Tucson News Now is here to breakdown a few of those propositions and the details of them.
Beginning with Prop 463: it’s a countywide proposition aimed at Pima County roads. If passed it would grant $430 million in general obligation bonds to fund reconstruction, preservation and repair of existing public roads across the region.
The county says the money from Prop 463 would be allocated to the cities and unincorporated parts of the county in the following amounts: City of Tucson- $201 million, unincorporated Pima County- $166 million, Marana- $26 million, Oro Valley- $23 million, Sahuarita- $12 million, and South Tucson- $1.8 million.
According to the county, the bond proceeds would only be used to repair existing pavement (the width between curbs or width between edges of existing pavement), and road treatment types that qualify to be paid for with the bond proceeds are mill and overlay, structural overlay, and reconstruction. The county stressed to Tucson News Now that the money from Prop 463 cannot be used for any other type of roadway maintenance (like patching up potholes) aside from what’s described in the sentence prior.
The General Obligation Bonds that would pay for the road repairs are paid off by property taxes but, Pima County says it plans to structure the repayment of the bond debt so that the current property tax rate would not increase. The county also noted that the plan with the bond money, should Prop 463 pass, is to fix the worst roads first.
Some people who oppose Prop 463 cite their reason as being that in the past they believe the county used HURF money partially to fix roads but largely to paying off bond debt. As a result they feel uneasy about this proposition. In response to that the county tells Tucson News Now that, “In 1997 voters approved a $350 million transportation bond package to be paid back with HURF. A portion, less than 40%, of the Transportation annual HURF allocation is dedicated to the bond debt.”
Another proposition on the 2018 ballot that’s left many Arizonans confused- Prop 127. It’s a statewide proposition related to electricity and renewable energy.
If it passes, Prop 127 will mandate that 50% of the retail energy sales by electricity companies will have to come from certain types of renewable energy by 2030.
You might have seen some commercials saying you’ll pay more for electricity if 127 passes, other commercials saying you’ll pay less. So, what is correct? Frankly, it’s difficult to tell at this point. Experts say it will likely depend on what kind of renewable energy electricity companies primarily invest in and if they decide to pass along any savings or charges to you.
If Prop 127 doesn’t pass there’s already a similar plan like this in place that will continue to stay in place. That plan says electricity companies have to increase their use of the same types of renewable energy from 8% this year to 15% in 2025.
