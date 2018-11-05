A breakdown of the props on your AZ ballot this election

According to the county, the bond proceeds would only be used to repair existing pavement (the width between curbs or width between edges of existing pavement), and road treatment types that qualify to be paid for with the bond proceeds are mill and overlay, structural overlay, and reconstruction. The county stressed to Tucson News Now that the money from Prop 463 cannot be used for any other type of roadway maintenance (like patching up potholes) aside from what’s described in the sentence prior.