Bring your pets to meet Santa

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Humane Society of Southern Arizona is inviting you to bring your well behaved and vaccinated pets to meet Santa and take photos Saturday, Nov. 10 from 10 a.m to 2 p.m at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd.
Come dressed up or request a photo with Santa. Photos are $15 each and will be emailed directly to you. Enjoy browsing pet supplies and pet-themed merchandise. All purchases are tax-free and the proceeds will go towards caring for the homeless pets at the Humane Society.
Diana Canon, the Chief Development Officer says, “This is one of my favorite events of the year. I love seeing all the pets who come dressed up. We bring our dogs each year to get their photo taken with Santa and use it as our Christmas card. It’s a great feeling knowing we are supporting the homeless pets at HSSA.”
To reserve a spot for this event, go to www.HSSAZ.org/SANTA.
