“It’s hard to let them go.”: Thousands walk together in Tucson’s All Souls Procession

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Thousands walked together through a Tucson neighborhood Sunday where the tradition of the All Souls Procession put death in a different light for some dealing with loss.
Erik White drove into town with his family from Phoenix to take part in the procession for the first time. His younger brother, Peyton, took his own life about two-and-a-half years ago.
“Grief doesn’t always have to been so negative and trapping, I guess. This is enlightening and freeing, a better way to remember him, i think," said White.
For White, the procession gave him a way to grieve and raise awareness for mental illness.
“Be open minded with grief, the way you remember. Remember your loved ones every way you can, I think this is one of the ways to do that," said White.
The steps through the Barrio Hollywood neighborhood in Tucson was a tradition to remember many, for Hermina Robichaud.
“We lost a lot of people in our family and we want to honor them," said Robichaud. “We’re celebrating the people who have passed away, we don’t want to let them go. It’s hard to let them go.”
And Sunday night, she didn’t have to. Robichaud joined thousands of others who filled the street for the one-and-a-half mile walk. Each face painted skull, flower crown and costume shared a culture that commemorates the living spirit.
“I want to make them proud," said Robichaud.
With the weekend coming to a close, Monday will be a day of clean-up after the All Souls Procession. Volunteers are welcome to help the clean-up crew at the finale site starting at 10 a.m. You can find more details here.
