NOON NOTEBOOK: Keeping your family safe during holiday season

Mike Newton, general manager at Crime Guard, can help you protect your loved ones and property.
Crime Guard installs security screens in homes and businesses all over Tucson and is now a KOLD business partner, sponsoring our Crime Team.
Q: What’s the best way to stay safe?
A: When it comes to home security you want to make sure you have something to protect you and your loved ones all the time. The holiday season can be stressful for most, especially when you factor in that studies show that robberies and larceny crimes can increase by up to 30 percent during the holidays. Criminals tend to strike more during the holiday season because they know there are many people out holiday shopping. Yet home invasions can occur at any time of year, yet with Crime Guard Security Screens, intruders wouldn’t have the chance of entering your household. The screens are nearly impossible to remove, cut, or even break through. Specifically designed to protect against strong blunt force, like that of a big rock or baseball bat, Crime Guard Screens are the ideal solution to fortify your home and protect your family.
Q: What makes the Crime Guard screens different?
A: They really are, especially when you consider their features, benefits, and advantages. Crime Guard screens are made to match any home and have a unique Safe-S-Cape feature that allows for a window to be opened with one touch from the inside. This lets occupants escape the house in case of an emergency while still providing unmatched strength and protection from anything on the outside. While alarms and camera surveillance systems can alert authorities and be later used as evidence of a crime, none of those can stop perpetrators. Once your valuables have been taken and your family is left distraught, the damage is done. Crimes are unpredictable and when culprits are looking to take advantage, they target homes that are easily accessible and occupied to maximize theft. Crime Guard Security Screens are the ideal home security system: we keep the burglars out while being aesthetically pleasing to the neighborhood.
Q: Where can people go to find more information about Crime Guard?
A: Call 520-777-3195 or visit www.crimeguardscreens.com.
