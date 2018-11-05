NOON NOTEBOOK: Keeping your family safe during holiday season

A: They really are, especially when you consider their features, benefits, and advantages. Crime Guard screens are made to match any home and have a unique Safe-S-Cape feature that allows for a window to be opened with one touch from the inside. This lets occupants escape the house in case of an emergency while still providing unmatched strength and protection from anything on the outside. While alarms and camera surveillance systems can alert authorities and be later used as evidence of a crime, none of those can stop perpetrators. Once your valuables have been taken and your family is left distraught, the damage is done. Crimes are unpredictable and when culprits are looking to take advantage, they target homes that are easily accessible and occupied to maximize theft. Crime Guard Security Screens are the ideal home security system: we keep the burglars out while being aesthetically pleasing to the neighborhood.