Perks for voters on Election day 2018
By Tucson News Now | November 5, 2018 at 3:55 PM MST - Updated November 5 at 3:55 PM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Voting can get you more than just a free democracy.

Several local and national businesses are offering incentives to vote.

Below is a list of those deals:

BREAKOUT STUDIOS

BreakOut is going to give one free drop in class to anyone who brings in their voter sticker or pic of themselves voting. #VOTE! BreakOut Studios

TUCSON ROADRUNNERS

Don't forget to vote in the General Election on Tuesday! Bring your 'I Voted' sticker to the @TCCTucson box office before Wednesday night's game and receive a buy-one get-one ticket offer. Details http://bit.ly/2Qe2DgK

SUNTRAN FREE RIDES - https://www.tucsonnewsnow.com/2018/10/26/bus-ballot-box-tucson-giving-free-rides-election-day/

UBER, LYFT FREE RIDES - http://www.tucsonnewsnow.com/2018/10/08/uber-lyft-will-provide-free-discounted-rides-polls-midterm-elections/

You may also have a chance to have pizza while you are waiting in a long polling line - more details here: Pizza to the Polls delivers free pies to voters stuck in long lines

