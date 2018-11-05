Perks for voters on Election day 2018

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Voting can get you more than just a free democracy.
Several local and national businesses are offering incentives to vote.
Below is a list of those deals:
BREAKOUT STUDIOS
BreakOut is going to give one free drop in class to anyone who brings in their voter sticker or pic of themselves voting. #VOTE! BreakOut Studios
TUCSON ROADRUNNERS
Don't forget to vote in the General Election on Tuesday! Bring your 'I Voted' sticker to the @TCCTucson box office before Wednesday night's game and receive a buy-one get-one ticket offer. Details http://bit.ly/2Qe2DgK
You may also have a chance to have pizza while you are waiting in a long polling line - more details here: Pizza to the Polls delivers free pies to voters stuck in long lines
