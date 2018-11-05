Vandalism to trails highlights larger concern for advocacy group

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Mountain bikers out for a ride north of Tucson recently couldn't believe the unnatural sights they discovered along popular trails.
The advocacy group Sonoran Desert Mountain Bicyclists posted pictures of the paint on social media in hopes of sharing a message with the larger outdoor community. SDMB President Evan Pilling said the issue is not about placing blame, because he does not believe it was malicious. Instead, he’s focused on the how this vandalism could impact the big picture.
"That ultimately harms our longer term effort to preserve this (public land), and honestly, it can damage our relationships with the land managers who are important stakeholders," he said.
The land manager in this case is the Arizona State Land Department. The department is responsible for managing approximately 9.2 million acres of State Trust land, according to a statement from Public Information Officer Mark Scarp. The statement reads in part:
Honeybee Trail is an unsanctioned system, so there are no signs or upkeep from the state. Pilling said he understands that ASLD has an entire state to manage, but a trail system that registered roughly 18,000 riders last year could use some attention.
“They just don’t have much of a presence,” he said. “And this whole situation, I think, really speaks to the need for more active management of State Trust lands for recreation purposes.”
The statement from Scarp stated ASLD will continue to work with public and private groups on the use of these lands. Pilling said SDMB is eager to work with the state to manage and preserve the trail system. He believes a partnership, or at least a permit to assist with preservation of the land, could allow the state to sanction the trails and cash in on recreation permits.
"We wouldn't have a need for somebody to take it upon themselves to go out and paint rocks because you would have a well-managed, well-marked trail system that would ultimately then benefit the Arizona State Land Department that much more."
Some of the blue paint has since been removed, but Pilling stressed the importance of reporting suspicious activity on trails. He said some people do have permits for maintenance, so he encouraged anyone curious about what they witness to simply ask the individual. If safety is a concern, Pilling suggested simply taking a photo and notifying SDMB and/or the land manager.
While some vegetation may have been damaged by the blue paint, all archaeological significant areas within the trails are okay, according to Michelle Thompson, Public Information Officer for Arizona State Parks.
