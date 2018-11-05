A Tale of two Brandons In Arizona’s 75-64 Win

TUCSON, AZ - Freshman guard Brandon Williams poured in 23 points, while sophomore Brandon Randolph added 19 in Arizona’s 75-64 win over Chaminade in the Wildcats' second and final exhibition game Sunday night at McKale Center.
Williams hit four 3-pointers in the first half and had 14 points at the break.
Randolph hit four 3-pointers of his own in the second half and had 15 points after the break to propel the Wildcats to the victory.
With exhibition play complete, Arizona will now turn its attention to the regular season. The Wildcats will host Houston Baptist Wednesday night at 7 p.m., to officially kick off the year.
You can read more about Sunday night’s game over ArizonaWildcats.com.
