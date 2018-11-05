University High School students start podcast, talk to candidates to educate others

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - You’ve seen the political ads on every channel for months and have heard candidate’s stories from journalists nationwide.
But, you may not have heard of these two young women. They want to keep people informed in their own way this election season.
"A lot of people are surprised we're doing this at such a young age," said Rose Long, one of the hosts of the Gosh Darn Podcast.
Long and her friend, Grace Proebsting, are only juniors and seniors in high school - but they're hoping to make a change.
"It's never too early," Proebsting said. "We're students and we love to learn. We care about our education and our teachers."
For them, it was education that started it all.
Together Proebsting and Long host the Gosh Darn Podcast, GDP for short - a play on gross domestic product.
The podcast started with their varsity economics club.
Whenever they can get set up, they take to the mic at the University of Arizona and speak with candidates that could influence the future of their education.
"I think getting to ask people questions firsthand is one of the best ways to learn about our political system," said Proebsting.
That includes everyone from candidates for state legislature to local school boards. They center in on the Tucson area to keep people informed and to teach younger generations about the importance of voting.
"Somebody their age is getting involved and politicians are listening to what they have to say -- at least that they're interacting with someone so young ... maybe we're represented," said Long.
Grace and Rose have been doing this podcast for a year ... and don't plan on stopping after election season is done.
The two would like to tackle other topics like the Rosemont Mine, the potential campus move at University High School (their high school) or the Koch Brothers & influence on the Freedom Center.
You can listen to the Gosh Darn Podcast on their website, goshdarnpodcast.com. Any topics you’d like to have them cover can be sent to goshdarnpodcast@gmail.com.
