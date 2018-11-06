After 4 die when Girl Scouts hit by truck, parents grieve

CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI (WCCO/CNN) - A Girl Scout troop bettering the community by picking up trash on the side of the road met with tragedy over the weekend.
Three of them and one mother were killed when a pick-up truck veered off the road.
The parents of one of the victims are still trying to make sense of it.
It was supposed to be a fun morning, another chance for Girl Scout troop 3055 to give back to their community.
“The signs just went up for the Adopt a Highway program,” Robin Kelley, the troop leader said.
She led the pack with her daughter Jayna and more scouts and volunteers.
“We were happy it was a nice day.” she said.
Brian Kelley was the ever-protective father.
“We talked here in the yard about being safe and staying away from the traffic and not even going near the road at any time,” he said.
The rules were meant to keep them safe, even though a driver’s actions intervened.
“There was no warning. It was fast. It was from behind. No one could turn around.” Robin Kelley said.
The driver’s vehicle left the road, hitting several of them as they picked up trash.
Jayna died, as did her friends Autumn Helgeson, Haylee Hickle and Haylee’s mother, Sara Schnieder.
The 21-year-old driver of the truck that struck the girls fled the scene but later turned himself in to police. He admitted he was “huffing," which refers to inhaling chemicals to get high, in the vehicle.
“And it’s just such a tragedy. You can’t let the anger take over, though. You want to get mad about it, then you feel guilty about it, but you can’t. It’s just something that was out of our control,” Brian Kelley said.
They focus now on remembering how their daughter lived, a young girl who loved being a kid and loved being with her friends.
“She was so fun and always entertaining, and singing, and showing off and being social. All the girls, they’re family. They were Jayna’s closest friends, and we have so many good memories.” Robin Kelley said.
Copyright 2018 WCCO via CNN. All rights reserved.