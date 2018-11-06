Canoa Ranch Rest Area on I-19 to close for renovation

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Canoa Ranch Rest Area along Interstate 19 in southern Arizona is scheduled to close Thursday, Nov. 8, for a renovation lasting about six months.
Planned improvements include new paint, upgrades to the bathrooms and electrical and mechanical systems, and measures to comply with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
Earlier this year, Arizona Department of Transportation crews prepared to connect the Canoa Ranch Rest Area water system with the Community Water System of Green Valley. That connection will save the cost of digging new wells and will reduce the cost of future work.
The project is combined with one nearing completion at the Sacaton Rest Area on Interstate 10. The total cost for both upgrades is $4.3 million. The Canoa Ranch Rest Area is located at milepost 35, just north of the Canoa Ranch Road interchange.
The project follows others in recent years to upgrade ADOT rest areas that have been in place for as long as 50 years.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.