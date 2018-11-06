Clery Timely Warning in reference to assaults near UA campus

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A Clery Timely warning has been sent out by the University of Arizona Police Department in reference to two incidents that have occurred in the last week, the first on Nov. 3 and the second on Nov.5, both have been reported to the Tucson Police Department.
UAPD learned of the two separate assaults reported by females that took place near the UA campus on Monday, Nov. 5.
The first crime took place on Saturday, Nov. 3 at 1:30 a.m. in the 1500 block of East Drachman. According to the UAPD alert the female was attacked from behind, pushed to the ground while the suspect attempted to take her phone. The victim was able to fight back and the suspect fled.
According to the UAPD the suspect is described as a Hispanic male wearing a gray hoodie.
A second incident was reported on Monday, Nov. 5 shortly after 8:30 p.m. near Mansfeld Middle School at Sixth and Highland. According to UAPD the victim was unable to describe the initial attack, but did recall waking up while she was being dragged by the suspect.
The second victim stated she was able to stand up and began kicking and punching the suspect, who then fled the area. He was able grab the victim's phone, which was later recovered.
According to the victim the second suspect is described as a white male, 6-foot tall with shoulder-length hair and a thick beard and moustache.
UAPD is working with the TPD to investigate both incidents and more information will be released when available.
Anyone with information about either of these incidents is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME, for those who wish to remain anonymous.
UAPD offers the following safety tips:
- Utilize ASUA Safe Ride (520) 621-7233 - evening hours
- When possible walk in groups
- Be aware of your surroundings
- Report suspicious and unusual activity by calling 911.
- Download and use the UA Live Safe app on your smartpone. The Safewalk feature allows students to connect with friends to virtually monitor their walk through the phone.
