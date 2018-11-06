Dozens took to the streets Monday night for the annual “Slut Walk”

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Dozens took to the streets Monday night, Nov. 5 for the annual “Slut Walk.”
People chanted and held signs as they marched from the University of Arizona to the Rialto Theatre.
The Slut Walk is an annual march that takes a stand against sexual violence, harassment, and rape culture.
This walk was organized by FORCE, an organization on the UA campus and the UA Women’s Resource Center.
“For me it’s definitely relationships that I’ve seen in my life growing up. Seeing my mom growing up in unhealthy relationships, unstable relationships, so all of that comes into mind when I’m here,” said Alexandra Pablos, an activist taking part in the march.
For some, like Kaylee Hoffman a sexual assault survivor, this walk is a personal one. Each step is a reminder of her own strength.
“First time I was six, second time I was 13 and the third time I was 18,” Hoffman said. “It’s kind of a middle finger to everybody that did what they did to me. It’s me standing up for myself, being strong despite everything I’ve been through.”
Hoffman walked along side other survivors, including her best friend, Destiny Arambul.
Both taking part in the annual slut walk for the first time.
“I never regret the things that have happened to me and I don’t even look down upon them. I know they make me stronger and I go through these things for a reason and I’m a strong person and I can thrive wherever I am,” Arambul said.
Arambul and Hoffman said they are thriving, thanks to each other and a community full of support and understanding.
Hoffman said she hopes that their courage will inspire others to speak up and take a stand.
“It means a lot. As somebody who has repeated told I’m lying about what I’ve been through. I’ve been forced to kind of be silent about the issue. It’s important for me bring awareness,” Hoffman said.
“Many girls are silent, so many girls have had to go through so much on their own. I don’t want anybody to have to go through that alone.”
The walk ended at the Rialto Theatre, with speakers, music and a speak out for people to share their stories.
