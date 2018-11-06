Election Day Do’s and Don’ts

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Arizonans will head to the polls in Tuesday, but there are some things to keep in mind for what you can and can’t do while voting.
Here are some common questions, with answers from the Citizens Clean Elections Commission and Pima County Elections Department.
WHAT TIME ARE THE POLLS OPEN?
The polls will open at 6 a.m. and close at 7 p.m.
If you live in Tucson, you can get a free ride to your polling location.
WHAT DO I NEED TO VOTE?
By Arizona law (A.R.S. § 16-579(A)), there are 3 lists of IDs that tell you what you need to vote at the polls. A list of accepted IDs is available HERE.
There are about 240 polling sites in Pima County. You can find your polling place HERE.
CAN I STILL TURN IN AN EARLY BALLOT?
If you have an early ballot and forgot to hand it in, you can turn it into your polling place Tuesday.
CAN I WEAR A POLITICAL T-SHIRT TO VOTE?
In Arizona, you can wear your political gear to the polls.
CAN I TAKE A BALLOT SELFIE?
In Arizona, you can’t take a photo inside or within 75 feet of a polling place. You can, however, take a photo with your ballot that you have at home, if you would like.
IF I SENT IN AN EARLY BALLOT, CAN I CHANGE MY VOTE?
No, if you already turned in ballot a you cannot change your vote.
WHEN WILL I KNOW WHO WON?
The polls close at 7 p.m. and results will start coming in around 8:30 p.m. Tucson News Now will have live results available HERE.
While the results are not official until verified by the recorder’s offices, most races will be decided by 10 p.m.
