Yemeni rebels say they halted Saudi-led forces at port city

In this Oct. 1, 2018 file photo, a man cooks Halas, a climbing vine of green leaves, for his children, in Aslam, Hajjah, Yemen. The Norwegian Refugee Council said Monday, Nov. 5, 2018, that millions of Yemenis are edging closer to famine and fatal disease one year after a Saudi-led coalition imposed a blockade on sea, land and air routes in the Arab world's poorest country. The Saudi-led coalition fighting Iran-backed Shiite Houthi rebels had restricted access to Yemen in November last year after a missile assault by rebels targeted the Saudi capital, Riyadh. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed, File) (AP)