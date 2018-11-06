Freebies being offered to get out the vote

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Turnout in this mid-term election will likely eclipse all mid-term records.
Already nearly 250,000 early ballots have been returned, nearly 50,000 more than the last mid-term in 2014. That was Friday’s count with three days to go.
Still, there are some folks who may need another inducement to get out to vote.
For hockey fans, the club is offering a two for one deal.
Anyone who brings an “I Voted” sticker to the ticket office will get a two for one ticket deal for Wednesday night’s game against the San Diego Gulls.
“We hope a lot of people will take advantage of it and let off some of that energy they’ve had over the past few months with the buildup to the election,” said Bob Hoffman. President of the Tucson Roadrunners. “We felt it’s everybody’s duty to get out and vote so this is rewarding that regardless of candidate or party.”
Sun Tran and the city of Tucson are also getting into the Get Out the Vote spirit.
All public transit on election day, including Sun Van and the Streetcar, will be free.
“We wanted to make sure anyone that wanted to vote could,” said Pat Richter, Sun Tran’s Marketing Manager. “We didn’t want there to be any barriers to voting.”
Lesser known, but equally important, is the Breakout Dance Studio on East Speedway.
Anyone who can produce an “I Voted” sticker will be eligible for a free dance lesson.
For some, a way to work off a bit of frustration. For others, a way to add to a sense of belonging.
“We really wanted to encourage young people, and people of all ages, to get out and vote,” said Lauren Renteria, the dance studio’s manager. “We want them to know their voice matters and one person can make a difference.”
Young people will often be excited about elections but then fail to show up on election day.
Renteria hopes by offering encouragement and a small token, it could start a life time of voting.
“We want people know that we recognize them and it does count,” she said. “The come back here and they see all these people who voted along with me and they recognize me and are rewarding me for that.”
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.