The Latest: Probe into claims US ship delayed migrant rescue

Members of Spanish Civil Guard with the help of a helicopter look for bodies of drowned migrants near the village of Canos de Meca in southern Spain, Tuesday, Nov. 6 2018. Spain's maritime rescue service says at least 17 people have died trying to reach Spanish territory in boats departing from North Africa but rescued 80 people Monday from two boats and recovered the bodies of 13 dead migrants in the Alboran Sea, part of the western Mediterranean route into Europe. In a separate incident, the Spanish Civil Guard says it found four bodies of migrants and 22 survivors, all men from northern Africa, after their wooden dinghy hit a reef. (AP Photo/Javier Fergo) (AP)