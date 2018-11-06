Local business aims to spread awareness about etiquette

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - One Tucson woman wants to spread awareness about what she believes is a lost art.
Evelyn Jones is in the process of launching a business on the east side focusing on etiquette training. She thinks proper manners is something that is lacking in today’s society.
Jones has worked with children for much of her life. She believes proper etiquette could cut out bigger problems like bullying and low self-esteem.
She focuses on relationship building and being respectful to one another.
“I believe it’ll truly make a difference in who we are, our surroundings, our communities, when we go outside of our doors we feel more comfortable. It’s not gonna put an end to all the evil stuff that’s going on but it’ll definitely head us in the right direction.”
Jeramy Price is a single dad and is putting all three of his children through Jones’ classes. He believes proper etiquette is something not taught in schools or church.
He hopes the training makes his kids more well-rounded and he hopes more parents consider it.
“We’re not supposed to treat people poorly, but there’s just so much anger in the world that it ends up happening. But if everyone could go through her training, the world would be more refined and there would be less meanness,” he said.
Jones’ is putting the finishing touches on her business and plans to open in early January. She hopes others launch similar businesses in Southern Arizona to give parents options.
