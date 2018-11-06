Nine Buena High students facing drug charges

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Nine students at Buena High are facing drug charges following an investigation, according the Sierra Vista Police Department.
The SVPD said the students, all juveniles, were referred for charges Friday, Nov. 2.
The charges include: drug possession, marijuana possession, possession of a prescription drug in a drug-free school zone, possession of drug paraphernalia, tobacco possession, possession of an e-cig.
Charges are pending against a 10th student, according to the SVPD.
Anyone with information is asked to contact school resource officer Lori Burdick at 520-803-3555.
