PACC offering several chances to adopt a pet in need of a home before the holidays
November 5, 2018 at 5:06 PM MST - Updated November 5 at 5:07 PM

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Pima Animal Care Center is offering several adoption promotions throughout the month of November.

The first event is happening during PetSmart Charities® National Adoption Weekend, this Friday, Nov. 9 to Sunday, Nov. 11. PACC is waiving adoption fees for pets four months and older at three local PetSmart stores, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.:

  1. PetSmart at Oracle & Wetmore  
  2. PetSmart at El Con Mall, between Home Depot and Target 
  3. PetSmart at Irvington & I-19 

In honor of our nation’s veterans, PACC is also offering free pet adoptions to members of the Military. Starting Nov. 9 and continuing through Nov. 12, military members will just need to present a valid military ID to get the discount.

The shelter will have special hours on Monday for Veterans Day, opening at noon and closing at 5 p.m.

PACC is closed on Thanksgiving, but will be open on Black Friday from noon to 5 p.m. There will be a “Black Fur Day” discount offered that day. Adoption fees will be waived for any pet with black fur, ages four months and up.

For all of these promotions, a $19 licensing fee will apply to dogs. All pets adopted from PACC will come spayed or neutered, with age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip and a free vet visit.

People who are interested in adopting a pet can look for them online (CATS OR DOGS) or visit them in person at 4000 N. Silverbell Road. PACC’s normal business hours are Monday through Friday, noon to 7 p.m. or 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends.

