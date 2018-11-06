PACC offering several chances to adopt a pet in need of a home before the holidays

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Pima Animal Care Center is offering several adoption promotions throughout the month of November.
The first event is happening during PetSmart Charities® National Adoption Weekend, this Friday, Nov. 9 to Sunday, Nov. 11. PACC is waiving adoption fees for pets four months and older at three local PetSmart stores, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.:
- PetSmart at Oracle & Wetmore
- PetSmart at El Con Mall, between Home Depot and Target
- PetSmart at Irvington & I-19
In honor of our nation’s veterans, PACC is also offering free pet adoptions to members of the Military. Starting Nov. 9 and continuing through Nov. 12, military members will just need to present a valid military ID to get the discount.
The shelter will have special hours on Monday for Veterans Day, opening at noon and closing at 5 p.m.
PACC is closed on Thanksgiving, but will be open on Black Friday from noon to 5 p.m. There will be a “Black Fur Day” discount offered that day. Adoption fees will be waived for any pet with black fur, ages four months and up.
For all of these promotions, a $19 licensing fee will apply to dogs. All pets adopted from PACC will come spayed or neutered, with age-appropriate vaccinations, a microchip and a free vet visit.
