Pima County man sentenced to prison for sexual abuse of child

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A Pima County man who pleaded guilty in September to second-degree sexual conduct with a minor and sexual abuse of a child was sentenced to 15 years in prison on Tuesday, Nov. 6.
According to information from the Pima County Superior Court, Jason Scott Lennox was sentenced to 15 years in prison for continuous sexual abuse of a child. He was also given lifetime probation after release for sexual conduct with a minor.
Lennox will also have to register as a sex offender.
The Pima County Attorney’s Office said Lennox, 43, raped a very young child at least three times from 2007-11.
