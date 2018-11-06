Pompeo to meet with NK counterpart Thursday in New York

FILE - In this July 7, 2018, file photo, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, right, and Kim Yong Chol, a North Korean senior ruling party official and former intelligence chief, arrive for a lunch at the Park Hwa Guest House in Pyongyang, North Korea. Secretary of State Pompeo will be traveling to New York on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2018, to meet with his North Korean counterpart, Kim Yong Chol. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool, File) (Andrew Harnik)