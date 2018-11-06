Rillito Race Track sets dates for winter meet 2019

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Rillito Race Track live Quarter Horse and Thoroughbred racing action continues at Rillito Race Track for the Winter Meet 2019.
The Rillito Park Racetrack 2019 race dates approved by the Arizona Department of Racing begin in February 9 and run every weekend through St. Patrick’s Day at the historic site, famous as the birthplace of modern day Quarter Horse racing.
The facility is also home to the University of Arizona College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Internship Program with as many as four-dozen students helping produce race events. Rillito is also hosts P.R.I.S.E. the Paribet Racing Industry Student Experience training up to 30 students per season in jobs related to horse racing careers.
2019 Race Dates:
- Saturday, Feb. 9 Opening Weekend - Pima County Fair Racing
- Sunday, Feb. 10 Opening Weekend - Pima County Fair Racing
- Saturday, Feb. 16 Military & First Responders - Pima County Fair Racing
- Sunday, Feb. 17 Arizona VIPs
- Saturday, Feb. 23 University of Arizona Days - Pima County Fair Racing - El Moro De Cumpas Trials
- Sunday, Feb. 24 University of Arizona Days
- Saturday, March 2 Rillito History Day
- Sunday, March 3 Mardi Gras Celebration
- Saturday, March 9 Western Heritage Days - Country Concert
- Sunday, March 10 Western Heritage Days
- Saturday, March 16 Hispanic Heritage - El Moro De Cumpas
- Sunday, March 17 St. Patrick’s Day
Post times for Saturday and Sunday racing is 1:30 p.m. Rillito Race Track will again air simulcasts for parimutuel wagering available from tracks around the country. Bert W. Martin Foundation and the Warden Family provided the major funding of Rillito Park Foundation.
For more information about the winter race meet, table reservations and sponsorships, visit www.rillitoracetrack.com or call 520-RILLITO.
