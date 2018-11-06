10th Annual Heroes Day honors local first responders

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Representatives from Davis Monthan Air Force Base, Tucson Police Department, Northwest Fire, Eloy Police Department and the U.S. Marshal Service Arizona will be honored for life-saving acts of bravery and quick-thinking at the 2018 Heroes Day award ceremony at 9 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 8 at La Encantada courtyard, 2805 E. Skyline Drive and the public is invited to the event.
In addition to the adults receiving their awards, a special award will be given to Anthony Castrillo, a 7-year-old Tucson boy who saved his 2-year old cousin from drowning.
Andrew Tang, MD, medical director of the Level 1 Trauma Center at Banner – University Medical Center, will introduce the honorees. KOLD’s own Dan Marries will emcee the event.
As part of Heroes Day on Nov. 8, event partners Jack Furrier Tire & Auto Care and Banner – University Medicine will host all first responders to a free lunch at one of the following Jack Furrier locations: 5852 E. Speedway Blvd., 370 W. Grant Road, 51 E. Valencia Road, 7846 N. Oracle Road and 8051 N. Casa Grande Highway.
Senior Airman Austin Henson and Technical Sergeant Benjamin Cole - Davis Monthan Air Force Base
Deployed to East Africa, these men led helicopter rescue efforts to save American and African forces under heavy gunfire. After patients were flown out of danger, they were called back to the area under attack to save additional lives, which they did without hesitation. Their bravery and leadership resulted in many lives saved.
Sergeant John Malovich - Tucson Police Department – SWAT
A call for a barricaded subject and threats of setting a house on fire caused Malovich to voluntarily respond and assist. After gasoline has been used inside by the subject, Malovich quickly acted to shut off gas lines, coordinate with the fire department and evacuate nearby occupants. The duplex was set on fire shortly after but the extent of damage and danger was contained and no one was hurt.
LPO Erika Munoz and Officer Marcos Ramirez - Tucson Police Department
Responding to a domestic violence call, officers arrived on scene to find one of the apartments ablaze. After officers evacuated nearby occupants, Officer Munoz was informed there was a 1 year -old child inside the burning apartment. She entered the apartment with no protective gear in hopes of rescuing the child. After a fire extinguisher exploded inside the apartment, she was forced out but still helped evacuate those in close proximity. While there turned out to be no child inside, Officer Munoz was transported to Banner – University Medical Center for smoke inhalation and burns to the inside of her mouth, throat and vocal cords. Both officers acted quickly, and their selfless efforts ensured no one was seriously hurt or killed.
Special Award to 7-year-old Anthony Castrillo
During a gathering, Anthony saw his 2-year-old cousin at the bottom of the pool and quickly dove in and pulled him out. First responders were called to the scene and the boy was given CPR and began breathing on his own when Drexel Heights arrived. He was admitted to Banner – UMC and released just two days later without complications.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.