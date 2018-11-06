10th Annual Heroes Day honors local first responders

Responding to a domestic violence call, officers arrived on scene to find one of the apartments ablaze. After officers evacuated nearby occupants, Officer Munoz was informed there was a 1 year -old child inside the burning apartment. She entered the apartment with no protective gear in hopes of rescuing the child. After a fire extinguisher exploded inside the apartment, she was forced out but still helped evacuate those in close proximity. While there turned out to be no child inside, Officer Munoz was transported to Banner – University Medical Center for smoke inhalation and burns to the inside of her mouth, throat and vocal cords. Both officers acted quickly, and their selfless efforts ensured no one was seriously hurt or killed.