Arizona pool chemical company selling improperly registered pesticide

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has ordered Pool Water Products Inc. to stop selling an improperly registered pesticide known as ALL CLEAR 3″ Jumbo Chlorinating Tablets.
State inspectors discovered the unregistered pesticide, used to disinfect pools, during an August inspection of the company’s Phoenix warehouse.
Under federal law, companies must provide formulation and production data to EPA in registering a pesticide product. This ensures the efficiency and the integrity of products for consumers. ALL CLEAR 3″ Jumbo Chlorinating Tablets is registered with the EPA, made in the United States, and its formula demonstrates effectiveness having been evaluated by the EPA, however, Pool Water Products was selling and distributing an unregistered version of the product made in China that has not been evaluated by the EPA. Consumers who purchased this product manufactured in China should contact their local waste management authorities for advice on proper disposal.
Federal pesticide laws require registration of pesticide products and pesticide-production facilities as well as proper pesticide labeling and packaging. These requirements protect public health and the environment by minimizing the risks associated with the production, use, storage and disposal of pesticides.
For more information on pesticide registration, visit https://www.epa.gov/pesticide-registration
