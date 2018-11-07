Arizona pool chemical company selling improperly registered pesticide

Under federal law, companies must provide formulation and production data to EPA in registering a pesticide product. This ensures the efficiency and the integrity of products for consumers. ALL CLEAR 3″ Jumbo Chlorinating Tablets is registered with the EPA, made in the United States, and its formula demonstrates effectiveness having been evaluated by the EPA, however, Pool Water Products was selling and distributing an unregistered version of the product made in China that has not been evaluated by the EPA. Consumers who purchased this product manufactured in China should contact their local waste management authorities for advice on proper disposal.