Brnovich wins re-election bid against Contreras

TUCSON, AZ (AP) - Republican Attorney General Mark Brnovich has won his re-election bid against Democratic challenger January Contreras, a former county and state prosecutor.
Brnovich was first elected as attorney general in 2014 and has emphasized his office’s prosecution of “would-be terrorists” and people accused of sex crimes with children.
He previously prosecuted high profile cases with the Maricopa County Attorney's Office's gang and repeat offender unit.
Contreras prosecuted fraud and abuse in the health care system before founding a not-for-profit legal aid organization.
Brnovich was criticized for including Arizona in a national legal battle to repeal part of the Affordable Care Act.
Contreras was targeted with attack ads over patient neglect a decade ago at an Arizona home for elderly veterans when she was a gubernatorial health policy adviser.
