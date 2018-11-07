Election 2018: How two southern AZ propositions fared

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - It was a busy night across the U.S. as the 2018 midterm election led to change of varying sorts. In southern Arizona, the 2018 election led to approvals and rejections of different candidates and propositions.
In Pima County Prop 463, which the county said would’ve authorized $430 million in general obligation bonds to fund reconstruction, preservation and repair of existing paved public roads, was rejected.
When Tucson News Now spoke to Pima County residents on Election Day about the proposition, some shared some skepticism about it, saying that they worried the bond money meant for roads would not actually go to fixing county roads. Many said they felt that way despite wording in the proposition that said, “Bond proceeds cannot be used for anything but reconstruction, preservation, and repair of existing public roads.”
County residents on the other side of the argument said they thought that Prop 463 was the only way to fix roads and would give the local economy a boost by helping business and tourism.
Steve Ochsenbein, a resident of Pima County who voted in favor of Prop 463, said that he understood people’s skepticism but that he also hoped the prop would pass so Tucson’s roads would be more appealing to tourists. He also shared his concern was that there wouldn’t be another opportunity in the near future to fix roads.
“I think that’s what people hope, is that if this doesn’t pass that there’s other things that are going to be able to do it. I’m not quite so sure that’s going to happen,” Ochsenbein said.
Voters approved Prop 407 which means $225 million in general obligation bonds will be used to improve parks in the city of Tucson over the next 10 years.
Prop 407 will provide improvements to 100 of the city’s 128 parks along with new pedestrian and bike paths. Some of the funds will be set aside for aquatic facilities and improvements to recreational centers, sports fields and lighting. The city will also be building three new parks.
The program will be implemented in three phases. The first from 2020 to 2022, the second from 2023 to 2025, and the third from 2026 to 2028.
