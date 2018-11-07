Gaynor wins Arizona secretary of state race

TUCSON, AZ (AP) - Republican businessman and novice politician Steve Gaynor has won the race to become Arizona’s next secretary of state, defeating an experienced Arizona Democrat.
Gaynor spent nearly $2 million of his own money to beat state Sen. Minority Leader Katie Hobbs.
Gaynor emphasized his business experience as the owner of a Los Angeles printing plant. Critics labeled him a wealthy donor who paid his way into the race.
He defeated current Secretary of State Michele Reagan in the August primary after saying her tenure was riddled with missteps.
The secretary of state's office handles voter registration and candidate filing. The secretary of state serves as acting governor when the governor leaves the state.
The secretary of state is also first in line to succeed the governor if the governor becomes incapacitated, leaves office or dies.
