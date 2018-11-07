Kirkpatrick defeats Peterson in CD2 race

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Democrat Ann Kirkpatrick has won a southern Arizona congressional seat that had been held by Republicans for four years.
Kirkpatrick's victory over Republican Lea Marquez Peterson to win the 2nd Congressional District seat was critical to Democrats' efforts to win control of the U.S. House.
The seat was vacant after Republican Rep. Martha McSally decided to run for the U.S. Senate seat held by the retiring GOP Sen. Jeff Flake.
The swing district that takes in much of Democrat-heavy Tucson and more Republican areas of Cochise County is a key battleground as Democrats attempt to take back control of the U.S. House.
Kirkpatrick previously represented the 1st District during two separate stints in Congress.
She was criticized by Peterson for her lack of ties to the area. But Kirkpatrick went to the University of Arizona in Tucson and has family in the area.
