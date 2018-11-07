More than 80,000 Pima County ballots to be counted

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 7, Pima County Elections reports 80,000 ballots still remain uncounted.
So far, Pima County has counted 59,459 early ballots, 209 conditional ballots, 18,164 provisional ballots, and 7,239 ballots in need of duplication.
In recent past elections, between 80% to 90% of provisional ballots have been counted. That trend is expected to continue in this election.
Ballots in need of duplication are the result of a defect and have been prevented from being counted by the tabulating machine.
Ballot counting will resume Thursday, Nov. 8. To see the current election results go to our election results page here.
