PCSD: body of man found near Kinney, Bopp Road

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Pima County Sheriff's Department is investigating after the body of a man was found in the 3900 block of South Palant Road, near Kinney and Bopp Road on the southwest side.
According to Deputy James Allerton, spokesman for the PCSD the man was found dead, due to unknown causes, though there are no obvious signs of trauma.
Roads are blocked off in the area as PCSD conducts its investigation.
No further information was immediately available.
