Blackburn wins Tennessee Senate race, keeping seat for GOP

Blackburn worked to undermine Bredesen's popularity and reputation as an independent thinker by tying him to national Democrats at every turn. She rarely diverged from Trump, and touted his proposed U.S.-Mexico border wall and tax cuts while blasting Bredesen's opposition to both. She backed Brett Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court the same day Trump nominated him, and criticized Bredesen for taking so long to say he would have supported Kavanaugh's confirmation as well.