Tucson woman ejected from vehicle in I-19 crash

A 2004 grey Ford pickup driven by Anna Rodriguez , 42 of Tucson rolled after she attempted to pass a 2008 silver Infinity sedan on the left shoulder. The pickup struck the silver sedan and caused the Ford to roll into the median, ejecting Ms. Rodriguez and two additional passengers; one 31-year-old female and one male who’s age is not known. Ms. Rodriguez was pronounced deceased while en route to the hospital. The conditional of the other two passengers is currently unknown.