Appeals court rules in favor of DACA

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A U.S. appeals court in California ruled on Thursday, Nov. 8, that a program that protects immigrants who were brought into the United States illegally as children must continue.
Reuters is reporting that the decision by the Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals preserves the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, commonly known as DACA. The program was introduced in 2012 during the Obama administration and is opposed by the administration of President Donald Trump.
The Trump administration announced plans to phase out DACA in September 2017 and on Monday, asked the U.S. Supreme Court to bypass the appeals court and review a January decision by a federal judge to block Trump from ending the program.
Since the program’s introduction it has kept the group of immigrants called “Dreamers” safe from deportation and provided them with work permits.
