As election wraps up, political signs start to come down

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A historical election is wrapping following a major push by candidates to get your vote.
It was a push that included hundreds of election signs across southern Arizona in a heated midterm battle.
With Election Day now over, many are wondering when the political signs will start to disappear.
Armida Waterbury who lives on Tucson’s east side said she has never seen so many signs during an election cycle. She said she is ready for them to be gone.
“I saw one sign the other day which I thought it was great and it said, ‘This sign along with all the others will no longer be here next week’ and I thought, ‘Oh that’s a great one,’” Waterbury said.
The city of Tucson and Pima County follow state law which requires candidates to remove the signs 15 days after Election Day. Marana and Oro Valley also give the same time frame.
But there are rules on how the signs are removed. The signs but be taken down by the person who put them there. The county and city said campaigns are generally obedient when it comes to removal.
If you see any signs still up past the 15-day grace period, please contact the city or the county.
