First responders honored during Heroes Day 2018

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - Several first responders were honored during the 10th annual Heroes Day award and celebration event on Thursday, Nov. 8.
The purpose of Heroes Day is to thank first responders for keeping our community safe and helping our citizens in times of crisis.
Groups recognized include: law enforcement, fire fighters, EMTs, border patrol, U.S. military, U.S. Forest Service, etc.
The Heroes Day nominees have all gone above and beyond the call of duty.
2018 Honorees
- Davis Monthan Air Force Base: Senior Airman Austin Henson & Technical Sergeant Benjamin Cole
- Tucson Police Department SWAT: Sgt. John Malovich
- Tucson Police Department: LPO Erika Munoz and officer Marcos Ramirez.
Awards of Distinction
- Eloy Police Department: Sgt. Violet Maestas.
- U.S. Marshals Service Arizona: WANTED Violent Offender Task Force.
- Davis Monthan AFB: Staff Sgt. Joseph L. Collett.
- Northwest Fire District: Joshua Zent, John Harshbarger, Shane Medlen, Frank Munoz.
