Narcan usage in Pima County: How often and how much does it cost

The Tucson Police Department got a grant two years ago to pay for $16,875 worth of Narcan supplies. TPD says it gets some Narcan supplies for free through various avenues; one of those being through a partnership the department has with the Center for Rural Health at U of A and another through its relationship with Sonoran Provention Works which provides replacement doses and kits for officers to distribute at no cost. The department says since 2016 it has not spent anything on Narcan.