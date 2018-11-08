Man in Sierra Vista facing child molestation charges

SIERRA VISTA, AZ (Tucson News Now) - A man in Sierra Vista is now in the Cochise County Jail, facing charges of molestation of a child and continuous sexual abuse of a child, after a member of his family reported him to authorities.
According to the Sierra Vista Police Department on Monday night, Nov. 5 they received a report that a young girl was being molested. The investigation was turned over to detectives in the SVPD Special Operations Bureau, who learned that several incidents took place between April and September 2018.
A search warrant was served at the home of the suspect, 41-year-old Michael Harman, on Tuesday, Nov. 6 according to an SVPD news release. It was at this point that Harman was taken into custody without incident, and items pertaining to the investigation were secured.
Harmon remains in custody without bond.
Anyone with information relevant to this case is asked to contact SVPD Detective Justin Dannels at (520) 803-3555.
