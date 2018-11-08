NCAA receives approval to further investigate college basketball corruption cases

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - More potentially bad news for the Arizona Wildcats as the NCAA is moving ahead with an investigation into rules violations.
According to ESPN, the evidence revealed during the recent federal trial about corruption in college basketball indicated a plan to pay a former Wildcat.
The report does not imply UA or head coach Sean Miller had any knowledge of a plan to give money and other benefits to former star Rawle Alkins.
According to ESPN’s Outside the Lines, aspiring agent Christian Dawkins created a plan to pay several college players to get them to sign with his sports management agency Loyd Inc.
“Dawkins wrote that he planned to pay Arizona's Rawle Alkins $2,500 per month from September 2017 through April 2018, plus $30,000 in travel expenses for his family,” ESPN wrote. “He also wanted to give his cousin, Rodney Labossiere, a four-year deal to work as a manager.”
Other schools mentioned by ESPN are Creighton, Kansas, Louisville, LSU, NC State, Oklahoma State and Oregon.
The news comes after three men were convicted in a federal fraud trial in New York.
The men were among the 10 arrested last year following an investigation into corruption in college basketball.
Another one of those men was former Wildcat assistant coach Book Richardson.
While UA and Miller were not mentioned in the report, ESPN said Dawkins’ plan was just a part of evidence released following the trial.
“Federal prosecutors have released only a portion of their evidence to the NCAA,” ESPN wrote. “There are additional federal criminal trials involving alleged college basketball corruption scheduled in February and April.”
