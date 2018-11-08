Acting attorney general has questioned Mueller investigation

After that campaign, Whitaker helped start and served for three years as executive director for the Foundation for Accountability and Civic Trust, a self-described "ethics watchdog" that often targets Democratic officials and groups with misconduct investigations and complaints. He has said that Hillary Clinton should have been prosecuted for her email scandal as secretary of state and that Trump made the right call in firing FBI Director James Comey. He earned $402,000 in 2016, the group's tax filing shows.