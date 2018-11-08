New documents reveal details in the murder of two Tucson girls

TUCSON, AZ (Tucson News Now) - The Pima County Attorney’s Office released new documents in the cases of 6-year-old Isabel Celis and 13-year-old Maribel Gonzales.
Among them, a 2012 autopsy report on Celis and a 2014 autopsy report on Gonzales.
In both cases, the cause of death was ruled homicide by unspecified means.
Photos of Clement’s old Tucson house were also released. The photos show pictures taken during a search warrant. They include includes of what appears to be homework with the name “Mercedez” on it.
A transcript of an interview between Pima County Sheriff’s detectives and Christopher Clements was also released.
This interview happened on August 15, 2017 inside the Maricopa County Jail.
What appears to be a nervous, frustrated Clements sat down with two detectives, as they ask him if he knew 13-year-old Maribel Gonzales.
At first he says the name doesn't ring a bell and her picture doesn't look familiar.
Then one of the detectives asks "as far as this, is this somebody you'd have possibly seen on the news?"
Clements doesn't respond immediately.
The detective then says, "I mean Tucson is a small town. If it’s a homicide of a young girl, you’re gonna more than likely, it’s gonna be on the news, right?
Clements then replies, "all right. So, okay. I think I do remember now."
Detectives say they're speaking with him because he's a sex offender who lived near Gonzales.
They tell him, "We told you she was murdered. Did you have anything to do with that? With her death? With her murder?
His answer, "F*** no."
Throughout the interview, Clements appears to be pressing detectives for what they know.
When asked about sexually assaulting Gonzales, Clements says, "You’re starting to worry me because I mean, is there something that somebody said that I did?
A few moments later he asks, "was my DNA found?"
Then, Clements hints at possibly knowing some information related to Gonzales' disappearance.
“Let me tell you this. There’s a story that I know. And there is a correlation with well... I guess you could say... with what I’ve helped TPD with. but that would cost you guys a hell of a lot more than what you’d be able to pay.”
The case he's referring to is likely the case of Celis.
We've reported Clements helped TPD locate the remains of Celis in exchange for getting burglary charges dropped in Pima County.
The interview ends with Clements and detectives going back and forth arguing over swabbing for a DNA sample.
Clements gives in, in return for a cigarette.
Copyright 2018 Tucson News Now. All rights reserved.